WFI suspension revoked: Vinesh Phogat expresses dismay

Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who led a protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023, expressed dismay on Wednesday over the Sports Ministry revoking the suspension of the wrestling body.

"I am standing here with pride and sadness at the same time. Many MLAs and ministers are saying that their government has done so much for sports.

"I say this with sadness that for two years we struggled in the streets... we were fighting to save the sport of wrestling. And now, two days ago, your party (BJP) has given the sport in his hands again," the Congress MLA from Julana said in the Haryana Assembly without naming Brij Bhushan.

Phogat was participating in a discussion on the governor's address.

Later, she told reporters outside the assembly complex that WFI chief Sanjay Singh was a "dummy" and that Brij Bhushan was still running the show.

The Sports Ministry has revoked the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), ending the months of uncertainty surrounding the sport and paving the way for the resumption of activities.

The ministry suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023, for lapses in governance and procedural integrity.

Olympians Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually abusing junior wrestlers and held a long protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged and the former BJP MP is facing trial in the case.

Brij Bhushan has denied the charges.

Earlier, as Phogat was speaking on the issue in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda said, "Our immense respect for you is not because you are the leader of a political party but because you are the country's pride as a sportsperson... it does not mean we present these things in this manner here." Responding to the minister, Phogat said, "Our struggle, this fight (against former WFI chief) was not started because of any particular party... we had raised our voice as sportspersons and a sportsperson will always be a sportsperson." Further, Phogat urged the Haryana government to do more for budding sportspersons and provide them with good facilities.

She also reminded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of his promise to felicitate her like a medallist after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kg category.

"The chief minister had said that Vinesh is our daughter and she will be given the same reward as that given to an Olympic silver medallist... this promise has still not been fulfilled.

"It is not about money, it is about respect. Many people from across the state tell me that I must have received the cash award," Phogat said.