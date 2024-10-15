What about Rs 5,000 cr burden on govt due to toll waiver, asks Saamana

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra government's decision to waive toll for light motor vehicles at Mumbai's five entry points, claiming it will lead to an additional burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the state exchequer.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' also dubbed the Eknath Shinde-led government's attitude frivolous over various cabinet decisions, including related to irrigation scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 and second phase of Pune Metro.

Does the government have money for these schemes? it asked.

The Shinde government has started "jumlebaazi" (rhetoric) before the polls, the Marathi daily claimed, citing the decision to waive toll for light motor vehicles at five entry points in Mumbai.

It said the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had pointed out the terms and conditions of an agreement with companies to waive toll. What will happen to the thousands of crores of compensation the government need to give? the editorial asked.

"What will happen to the additional burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the government due to this toll waiver?" it further sought to know.

The government has not clarified on financial allocation aspects of the decisions it has taken, the editorial said.

The government has announced several development corporations for various castes and sub-castes in Maharashtra but it has forgotten the Christian community scattered across the state, said the mouthpiece of the party led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In the state cabinet meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai.

The Shinde-led government also approved two new Metro rail routes in Pune, the state's second largest city.

The decision to approve construction of the Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi and Nalstop-Dahanukar Colony-Warje-Manikbaug Metro rail routes was taken in the cabinet meeting.

The combined distance of the two new lines will be 31.63 kilometres. They will be built by Maha Metro at a cost of Rs 9,897 crore and there will be 28 stations in all. PTI PR GK