#National

What action taken against those who incited hatred during tiranga rally: Mehbooba Mufti

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
19 Aug 2023
Former J&K chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference over in Srinagar

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked the administration about the action taken against those who allegedly incited hatred during a tiranga rally in Jammu.

"While the LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right-wing fanatics openly called for a muslim genocide," Mufti said in a post on X.

The former J-K chief minister also posted a video of the rally where, she alleged "murderous slogans" were raised.

"What action has this administration taken against these criminals?" she asked.

