What action taken against those who incited hatred during tiranga rally: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday asked the administration about the action taken against those who allegedly incited hatred during a tiranga rally in Jammu.

"While the LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right-wing fanatics openly called for a muslim genocide," Mufti said in a post on X.

While LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right wing fanatics openly called for a muslim genocide. Murderous slogans of ‘jab mulay katay jayenge ram ram chilayenge.’ What action has this administration taken… pic.twitter.com/9YFVWSvWwS — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 19, 2023

The former J-K chief minister also posted a video of the rally where, she alleged "murderous slogans" were raised.

"What action has this administration taken against these criminals?" she asked.