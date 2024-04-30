What action was taken over Rahul Gandhi's fake videos, Congress asks home minister Shah

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Congress on Tuesday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah what action he took in the past when numerous fake videos of Rahul Gandhi were created and spread through social media.

Even some cabinet ministers had shared such videos, alleged Congress' media department head Pawan Khera at a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat police said they had arrested Congress leader Satish Vansola and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker Rakesh Baria for allegedly sharing a deep fake video where Shah is purportedly seen announcing curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs.

On Monday, the Union minister had blamed Congress for spreading the fake video.

"Instead of taking action, Shah is making statements over the issue of his deep-fake video. What action was taken against those who had created numerous such fake videos of Rahul Gandhi in the past? When will you take action against cabinet ministers who shared such fake videos? Why is the law different for the BJP and Congress?" asked Khera.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was injecting fear into the minds of people "because the BJP has realised it will lose the general elections," he claimed.

"Gujarat was always on the forefront in the fight for justice. Gujarat knows how to demolish ego. Instead of showing the report card of the last ten years, BJP leaders are creating controversies. There is no report card, because the BJP has done nothing," Khera said. PTI PJT PD KRK