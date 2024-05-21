What Cong could not do in 60 yrs, BJP accomplished in 10 years: Gadkari at poll meeting

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led central government accomplished in 10 years what the Congress could not do even in 60 years of its rule.

Addressing a poll meeting in support of BJP's West Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gadkari appealed to the people to vote for BJP if they want pollution-free air and water in the national capital.

"This election, in its truest sense, is for deciding the future of the country. I can tell you that what the Congress could not do in 60 years, we did it in 10 years under Modiji. We have come to you with our report card," he told the gathering.

Praising Sehrawat, he said that if people support her, she will work towards development.

"Choose the lotus symbol and the BJP. If you want to see India becoming a 'vishwa guru', the world's third-largest economy and want Delhi to be free from water pollution, noise pollution and air pollution, you should choose BJP. If these three things happen, the life span of Delhiites will increase by 10 years," he said.

Gadkari said there is no dearth of money in the country but of honest leaders.

"Only under an able leadership will the country prosper. If you want to change the country and you want to make India 'vishwaguru' and you want a five-trillion dollar economy and world-class infrastructure and want the country free from poverty, it needs an able leadership. There is no dearth of money. I have accomplished Rs 50 lakh crore worth of projects in 10 years," he added.

Stressing that the whole country is witnessing a change, he said that it is because of the mandate of the people.

"The country is changing... Modiji or I am not the reason. You people are the reason. If you hadn't chosen us, Modiji would not have become the PM, I would not have been the minister," he said.

He also spoke about the government's proposed projects like amphibious planes.

Talking about Delhi, he said that if the air pollution issue is addressed, the people's medical bills will see a reduction.

"Even if I stay in Delhi for three days, I develop infection. There are problems in Delhi -- traffic jams, pollution and lack of cleanliness. Nobody thought about addressing these issues in 60 years but only our government thought about Delhi," he said, as he highlighted the various projects in the national capital that are funded by the central government.

At another poll meeting in Moti Nagar in support of BJP candidate from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj, the former BJP president asserted that India is changing because people gave opportunity to an honest leadership.

"Nationalism is our soul. Good governance and development is our mission. Antyoday is our mission. We will serve the Dalit and the backward people. Our objective is to ensure 'roti, kapda aur makaan' for them.

"Whatever you have seen in the last 10 years was just the trailer, the film is still left. We have the potential but the power has to be in the hand of the right party," he added.

Remembering Bansuri's mother and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, he said she treated him like her younger brother.

"She stood behind me like a rock. I have two sisters and I consider Sushma ji my third sister. She did great work as Union external affairs minister. She is no longer with us.

"Bansuri is not standing in the polls just because she is Sushma ji's daughter. She was not given a ticket because she is Sushama ji's daughter. Bansuri is educated, knowledgeable, has a vision, is polite and can strengthen your voice and solve your problems," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday held a road show in South Delhi Assembly Constituency in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also joined the campaign trail in Delhi. Addressing a gathering in Model Town on Monday in support of BJP's candidate Praveen Khandelwal, Sawant claimed there was overwhelming support for the BJP across Delhi.

"The Delhi voters are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with people's blessing, the BJP will win more than 400 seats," he added.

According to a statement, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held events in the Chandni Chowk and West Delhi constituencies. PTI SLB NSM BM RT