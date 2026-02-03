What 'deal' have we made with China, Owaisi asks Centre

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked the Centre whether the Indian Army is able to patrol all the areas where it used to patrol before April 2020 on the border with China and sought to know the "deal" the government made with its neighbour.

Owaisi further asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government if it has been able to stop China from providing military support to Pakistan. "If not, then what is the point of our friendship with China," he said.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on 'X' said : "What deal have we made with China? @PMOIndia Is our army able to patrol all the areas where it used to patrol before April 2020? If not, why? How long will these buffer zones remain?".

Referring to a report in an international magazine, Owaisi said the government took its foreign journalist to Ladakh, who stated that China's infrastructure development on the Ladakh border has doubled since 2020. "How are we allowing this to happen", he asked.

"Why are you so afraid of China? Why has your government imposed so many restrictions on our army firing on the Chinese border," he further asked.

He alleged the government has even made China's perception of the Line of Actual Control the reference point for the buffer zones.

Owaisi wanted the government to do what is right for the countrty and its people.

He said he wished the Parliament was allowed to function so that the opposition would have the opportunity to raise questions on this issue.

"I guess tomorrow, a statement will be made on behalf of PMO in the din of the house," Owaisi said.

The government-opposition faceoff in the Lok Sabha intensified on Tuesday as eight protesting MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed for the second day from quoting an article that cited an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict. PTI VVK SJR VVK SA