What did you do for Delhi in 5 years? AAP leader asks BJP MPs, demands white paper

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday asked the BJP what its MPs had done in the last 10 years for the national capital and dared them to release a white paper on it.

BJP candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Monday listed out their 100 days "priorities," which included improving health and education facilities once they get elected.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Where were the MPs in the last 10 years when they were needed in Delhi? They must put forth a white paper before Delhiites." Bharadwaj posed seven questions to the BJP MPs, all but one of whom have been replaced for the coming fray.

Sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from North East will be contesting from the same seat in the general election.

"In 2017-18, many shops were sealed and businesses were closed. In Defence Colony, a video of an old man pleading with MCD not to seal their shop his shop emerged.

"BJP-ruled MCD and DDA sent people out of job. Be it Defence Colony, GK-I, GK-II or Rajinder Nagar, places were sealed across Delhi. What did the MPs do at that time? Bharadwaj asked.

The Delhi Health Minister also pointed out that the DDA and the Land and Development Office have been carrying out demolition in Delhi.

"In the last one-and-a-half years 1.5 lakh people were rendered homeless. Did any of their MPs stand before the bulldozer? Did they come to stop the demolition?" the AAP leader said.

Bharadwaj also doubted the BJP Lok Sabha candidates' promise to improve the traffic situation in the city and slammed them over the law and order situation here.

"What did they do? Delhi Traffic Police comes under the Centre. Today the condition is such that a woman was dragged in Kanjhawala on New Year's eve for 20 kilometres. Where were BJP MPs at that time.

"Rapes and murders are always in news. There are drugs being sold in Greater Kailash and CR Park. Everyone talks about them. What are the police doing?" he asked.

The minister recalled the second wave of Covid-19 when there was a shortage of oxygen.

"When there was an oxygen shortage, did they get oxygen from the Centre? The MPs were not there at that time.

"In summer, Haryana stops water from Delhi. Did they have a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister or raise issues of water for Delhi in the Parliament? The MPs are not there," he charged.

The AAP and Congress have entered into an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. While AAP has announced candidates for the four seats it would be contesting from, the Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the remaining three seats.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asserted that the party will scoop all seven seats in the city by great margins.