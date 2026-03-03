'What gave US, Israel right to do this': J-K CM Omar Abdullah condemns killing of Khamenei

Jammu, March 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise restraint, not let their emotions control them and express their anger and grief through lawful and peaceful means. "The people of Iran must be the ones to decide their own leadership, without external interference. I condemn the killing of Khamenei and his family. What law gave America and Israel the right to do this? I also urge the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to let the situation worsen," Abdullah told reporters. Referring to the recent violence that has gripped the Valley in the wake of Khamenei's death, Abdullah said that if there was any excessive use of force or misuse of power by the police or central paramilitary forces that resulted in injuries, it would be understandable for the people to feel intense emotions.

"I request the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to allow the situation to deteriorate. Some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere, and reports of incidents are coming in from certain places. I do not want any misuse of force by the police or the central paramilitary forces here, resulting in people getting injured or, God forbid, anyone losing their life. That would be deeply unfortunate," the chief minister said.

Asserting that he understood the public sentiment, he added, "I can understand their emotions, because how can one not feel angry? But in such circumstances, it is most important to control emotions." He appealed to the community and to religious leaders to guide people towards maintaining peace. "You have every right to express your anger, resentment and your faith, but you must keep the law in mind. Please do not take the law into your own hands," he said.

Abdullah emphasised that if protests are held, they should be conducted sensitively to ensure the safety of other citizens. "We have to ensure that the lives of other citizens are safeguarded. Some permissions were granted, while some were later not approved," he said.

He further noted that reports of stone-pelting had emerged from certain places since Monday, and in one instance, there was an attempt to assault a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). "Because of such incidents, the government is compelled to take stricter measures. Our effort will be to ensure that, as soon as possible, people are given the freedom to carry out their activities properly and peacefully," he said.

Regarding the situation of Indians in Iran, Abdullah said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs. "Most of our students and other people who are in Iran have been moved to safe areas. Some of our final-year students who are in hospitals are not agreeing to leave," he said.

He urged them to follow official advisories. "I sincerely request them to follow the embassy's guidelines, advice and recommendations. If the embassy says we should move to a safe area, then we should go to a safe area," he said.

Concerning the prevailing international situation, the chief minister said that no country has the right under law to carry out attacks on others. "If what Russia did in Ukraine is considered right, and what other countries have done is also considered right, then if India wishes to act against a neighbouring country, that too would be considered right," he said, cautioning against such justifications.

He described the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran as unfortunate, stating, "Israel and America attacking Iran was wrong. But Iran's reaction, targeting places like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, was also wrong. Instead of stopping, the war is spreading further," he said.

Abdullah also mentioned the tensions in the region, highlighting that Pakistan and Afghanistan are already in conflict. "War is not the cure for any problem," the chief minister said, adding that if people in any country are unhappy with their government, that remains a separate internal matter. PTI AB AB MPL MPL