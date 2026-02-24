National

What happens to term Keralite now? asks Shashi Tharoor on Kerala name change

Shailesh Khanduri
File image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Parliament house complex, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Soon after the Centre approved the CPI(M) government’s recommendation to change the name of Kerala to Keralam, Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor took to X to ask what would now happen to terms such as “Keralite” and “Keralam”.

“All to the good, no doubt, but a small linguistic question for the Anglophones among us: what happens now to the terms “Keralite” and “Keralan” for the denizens of the new “Keralam”? “Keralamite” sounds like a microbe and “Keralamian” like a rare earth mineral…! @CMOKerala (chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan) might want to launch a competition for new terms resulting from this electoral zeal:” he wrote on X.

Netizens were quick to react and give their suggestions.

A social media user wrote, “#Kerala is proposed to be officially named as #Keralam as in Malayalam. Few new/Anglophone-friendly words: #Keralian - more modern ‘n’ form than Keralite, easier to pronounce; #Keralite - standard; #Malyan - derived from Malayalam, short and precise; #Keralitean - a bit strange but new.”

Another user quipped, "But why is Keralamite so bad? It rhymes with Kryptonite and Dynamite."

"Keralites, it stays demonyms are stubborn survivors like how “Bombayites” and “Madrasis” still pop up decades later, “Keralite” (and the occasional “Keralan” will roll on just fine. “Keralamese” has a clean, non-microbial ring to it, or we lean into the native flex: Malayali/Malayalis (already the everyday winner)," reacted another user.

