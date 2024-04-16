What has DMK given apart from family rule, corruption, asks Rajnath Singh

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Apr 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday sought to know from the DMK what it has done for Tamil Nadu apart from "delivering family rule and dispensing corruption." Alleging the DMK was not capable of providing corruption-free and development-oriented governance, he said the sole aim of the DMK and its ally- the Congress- was to capture power at the Centre.

"I wish to ask the DMK what have you given to Tamil Nadu? It has given family rule and corruption. While the BJP says nation first, the DMK says family first," Singh said while addressing a poll rally in support of the party candidate C Narasimhan here.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was greatly inspired by tall leaders like C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj and M G Ramachandran on the social welfare front or honesty in politics was treading on their path for the empowerment of weaker sections.

"J Jayalalithaa too had worked for the poor and served the people. I always have respect for her," Singh added.

The INDI alliance was not durable as the constituents started fighting among themselves before the elections since their sole objective was to capture power, Singh said.

"I wish to ask: Can the DMK or Congress develop Tamil Nadu? Can the DMK ever think beyond its family? Can this alliance strengthen national security or remain intact after the elections? The answer is 'illai' (no in Tamil) for all the questions," he said. PTI JSP JSP SS