What is happening in India today elevating spirit of every Indian, says V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Every Indian is today realising the power of governance and that the country is not dependent on any other nation, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

His remarks came amid India's ongoing military stand-off with Pakistan.

He said, "We are Indians, Indianness is our identity, national religion is paramount, nation comes first. No interest -- personal, political or economic -- can be above national interest." Without referring to the current situation, the vice-president said every Indian today was realising the power, vision and the thinking of governance.

"Today, we are not dependent on any country in this matter and what is happening in India today is elevating the spirit of every Indian," Dhankhar said.

He made these comments during the release of a book titled "Janta ki Kahaani, Meri Atmakatha", authored by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.