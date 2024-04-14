'What is Modi's guarantee?' asks opposition

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Several opposition party leaders on Sunday dismissed the BJP manifesto, titled 'Modi ki Guarantee,' asking what the prime minister's guarantee means.

Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja said Modi's guarantee is nothing but "degradation" of the country.

"What is Modi's guarantee? The claim of Modi's guarantee is nothing but degradation of this nation," Raja told PTI.

"In a way, Modi's guarantee shows the commitment of the BJP-RSS combine to communal, fascist dictatorship. They don't respect democracy, Parliament, Constitution," he said.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien took a jibe at the ruling party's slogan, and said, "What Manifesto? Modi Guarantee = Zero Warranty." He also shared an article authored by him where he questioned the BJP on its promises of creating 25 crore jobs, doubling farmers income, and bringing back black money among other things.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, meanwhile, questioned the government over issues like job creation.

"There is no mention of jobs and employment anywhere in the BJP manifesto. Nor is there any mention of eliminating or reducing inflation, unemployment and poverty," he said.

"There is nothing in the BJP's manifesto for 60 per cent of the youth, 80 per cent of the farmers and more than 6 lakh 40 thousand villages of the country," he told reporters.

"There is nothing in it for the development and upliftment of backward and poor states. There is nothing for the development of the states from which the maximum number of Lok Sabha MPs come. They have completely forgotten jobs, employment, youth, farmers, soldiers and villages in their manifesto," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an "uncertain world" beset by geopolitical tensions, as the BJP on Sunday released its manifesto, promising development and welfare and shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

Titled 'Modi ki Guarantee,' the manifesto largely builds on the government's existing welfare schemes targeted at different sections of society.

It reiterates the party's commitment to roll out one-nation-one-election model and Uniform Civil Code, two issues mentioned in its 2019 manifesto too.

The government has taken some concrete steps for their implementation. PTI AO VN VN