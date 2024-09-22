What is rationale behind holding Home dept's review meeting when DGP, CS not present: Tejaswhi

Patna, Sep 22 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday questioned the rationale behind holding the Home department review meeting by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in which the Director General of Police and Chief Secretary "were not present".

Yadav, former deputy chief minister, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, also said the "absence of aforesaid officials showed how serious" the CM was with regard to law and order.

He also alleged that the NDA government was patronising criminals in the state.

Yadav in a post on X on Sunday wrote, "What is the rationale behind holding such a review meeting in which DGP, CS and ADG were not present? The absence of top officials shows how serious the CM is about the law and order situation in the state. The NDA government is playing with the lives of Biharis by patronising criminals." "Holding of a high-level review meeting by the CM was mere a formality. It's a fact that after every review meeting of Nitish ji, crime increases further in the state…..officials and criminals also know the reality of such meetings. The officers also know that when pressure of the opposition increases on the state government, the CM suddenly calls such meetings ... .which is mere a formality", wrote Yadav.

The CM on Saturday said his government will not compromise on law and order and warned that "strict action will be taken against police personnel for negligence." During a review meeting of the Home department on Saturday, the CM emphasised that the rule of law is "top priority" for the NDA government.

Reacting to Yadav's comments, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar, told PTI on Sunday, "One thing, I must say that Tejashwi Yadav should stop talking about the law and order situation in the state….he (Tejashwi) should keep himself engage in his Dubai plan. He is spending more time in Dubai these days. As far as yesterday’s review meeting is concerned, the CM called all senior officials of Home department in the meeting. It is CM's prerogative to decide which officials should be called in the meeting or not." "In fact, the RJD leader is upset with the decline in crimes related to land disputes and the recruitment drive initiated by the CM. The RJD, which always promotes jungelraj in the state, is the party of land mafias and criminals", said the JD (U) spokesperson. PTI PKD RG