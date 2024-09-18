What is the concept of "One Nation, One Election"; its pros and cons

New Delhi: The concept of "One Nation, One Election" involves holding elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies at the same time.

Currently, while Lok Sabha elections occur every five years, state assembly elections are staggered due to different dissolution times, meaning elections happen frequently throughout the year. For instance, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are due for elections later this year, with Delhi and Bihar following in 2025.

Arguments supporting simultaneous elections include:

Cost reduction in election management.

Less strain on administrative and security personnel.

Enhanced focus on governance rather than perpetual election campaigning.

Increased voter turnout as suggested by the Law Commission, due to the convenience of voting for multiple positions at once.

Arguments against include:

Constitutional amendments needed, affecting Articles 83 and 172, without requiring state ratification.

Risk of regional issues being sidelined by national concerns.

Political consensus being difficult to achieve.

Examples of countries practicing simultaneous elections are South Africa, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The Kovind panel, before its report, examined these countries' systems. For example, in South Africa, national and provincial elections coincide, though municipal elections are separate. Sweden employs a proportional representation system where parties gain seats proportional to their vote share.