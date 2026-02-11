What is wrong in inviting Salman Khan to RSS chief Bhagwat's event, asks Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for inviting actor Salman Khan to an event addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, and sought to know what was wrong in having the Bollywood actor at the function.

Khan was among some of the Bollywood celebrities who took part in the event held over the weekend, where Bhagwat delivered a speech. The programme at Mumbai's Nehru Centre was organised as part of the RSS' centenary celebrations.

Shinde said Khan is an Indian national and believes in the country's tradition and culture.

"What is wrong in inviting Salman Khan for the RSS event," Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, asked on Tuesday.

RSS is a patriotic organisation, the deputy CM said, adding that patriotism is imbibed in every cell of the RSS activists.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at the RSS after Salman Khan was seen interacting with Bhagwat at the event.

"Was it a welcome for Bollywood star Salman Khan or (a message that) Muslims are also welcome in the Sangh and its shakhas?" the Rajya Sabha member had asked.

However, state BJP minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that Salman Khan was "more Hindu" than him, and praised the actor for showing the courage to attend the RSS chief's programme. PTI PR NP