'What Kejriwal achieved nothing short of miracle,' says wife Sunita in Hry's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar (HR), Jul 27 (PTI) Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday urged people not to give a single seat to the BJP in the Haryana Assembly polls due later this year, as she called her husband, Arvind Kejriwal, the blessed one, who was born to achieve big things.

"He was born on August 16, 1968. You will be surprised to know that on that day, it was 'Krishna Janmashtmi'. It cannot be a coincidence. I feel that God wants to get something done through him," Sunita said, addressing a public meeting in Sadhaura in Yamunanagar.

She said the BJP was not about development and that it was only the Aam Aadmi Party which could improve the condition of government hospitals and schools in the state.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who is also the AAP national convenor, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.

"There will be assembly elections in three months (in Haryana). Not even a single seat should go to BJP," she said.

"Kejriwal did a lot of things. I want to ask you, is there any party which improved the condition of government schools and hospitals, set up mohalla clinics and made electricity free.

"Such work could only be done by 'Haryana Ka Laal', Kejriwal. Because of this, (PM) Modi is jealous of Kejriwal ji. He (Modi) cannot do such things," Sunita said.

She also alleged that her husband was jailed by the BJP in a fake case.

"Modi ji did not send Kejriwal to jail. He put 'Haryana ka Laal' in jail. I am the daughter-in-law of Haryana. I want to ask you, will you tolerate this insult? Will you sit quietly? Your Kejriwal is a lion. He will not bend before Modi," she said. "It is not about Kejriwal, it is about Haryana's honour." The former IRS officer in her speech pointed out the absence of any government college in Sadhaura and the dilapidating state of government hospitals.

She also alleged that the farmers were not getting tube well connections and illegal mining continues unabated in the state.

"The BJP has nothing to do with development. You know that you all pay tax. When you buy anything, you pay GST. Everybody pays tax," she said, and alleged that despite such levies, the BJP government fails to provide good education, good medical treatment, and electricity.

She said that she got married to Kejriwal in 1994.

"Nobody could have ever imagined in dreams that he would become the chief minister of Delhi," she said.

"It is not an ordinary thing. It is no less than a miracle," she said.

"Arvind ji started with zero and he floated his own party and became the CM of Delhi," she said.

"Today the entire country and the whole world knows Arvind ji for his works," she said.

Sunita promised people jobs, free electricity, round-the-clock electricity, and mohalla clinics if her party is voted to power.

"Each woman will get Rs 1,000 per month," she said. PTI CHS VN VN