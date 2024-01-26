What leaders are saying about Nitish Kumar's likely switch to BJP side

New Delhi: The buzz that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may revive ties with the NDA has elicited mixed responses from political circles.

On Friday, Kumar attended a high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Republic Day with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD remaining conspicuous by his absence.

Following is what has been said by leaders across the political spectrum about Kumar's likely switch to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA):

"All is well in Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan and the media speculations are driven by some agenda. I met the chief minister yesterday (Thursday) as well as today. It is a routine affair. There is no truth in the rumours doing the rounds. We also reject the rumours that party MLAs have been asked to rush to Patna -- JD(U) Bihar unit chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha

"We want the Congress, which is our alliance partner, to do some introspection with regard to its stance towards other constituents and sharing of seats. Our leader Nitish Kumar has for long been stressing on the need for early finalisation of seat-sharing deal so that we could concentrate on Lok Sabha polls -- JD(U) Bihar unit chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha

"We formed a government together for the welfare of the people and to defeat the BJP. The prevailing confusion is affecting public life in Bihar. Only the chief minister can dispel the confusion. We hope he will do so by this evening -- RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha

"As far as Kumar or the JD(U) are concerned, doors are never permanently closed in politics. Closed doors open when the time comes but whether they will open or not is for our central leadership to decide -- BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi

"There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar. You all are watching it. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was directed at the Congress and the RJD. Under these circumstances, do you think they will remain united? The grand alliance government in Bihar would not remain intact at all after this statement of the CM -- Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi

"We are keeping a watch on the situation in the state where the next two or three days may be crucial. The BJP, which is the largest constituent of the alliance, is keeping me in the loop. We will be holding more talks in Delhi -- Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan

"Nitish Kumar has built an image where everyone keeps guessing about his future political moves. It is true that he is not comfortable as RJD is part of the Mahagathbandhan. He is feeling suffocated. Ever since the grand alliance government was formed in Bihar, RJD leaders keep attacking the chief minister. Sometimes, the statements become insulting to him. These are the reasons that, as per indications, he is trying to quit the grand alliance -- Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal leader Upendra Kushwaha

"I am not welcoming nor am I against anyone. It is the decision of the central leadership. Whatever decision they take, I am sure it will be in the interest of the state and the party. I am neither happy nor unhappy. I am a worker of the party, I will abide by whatever decision is taken -- Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh

"It appears to me that this government will fall in a day or two -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Santosh Kumar Suman.