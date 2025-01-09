What measures taken to protect Ashtamudi, Vembanad wetlands: NGT asks Kerala chief secretary

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the chief secretary of Kerala to provide details about the initiatives taken for protecting Ashtamudi and Vembanad wetlands, the two major Ramsar sites in the state.

Advertisment

A bench of Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad is hearing a case regarding the alleged failure of statutory and administrative authorities in the state to take remedial action to protect the wetlands in Kollam district.

A plea before the tribunal has alleged that the lakes have been polluted due to the discharge from drains, dumping of pharmaceutical waste, plastic waste, domestic waste, and slaughterhouse waste.

Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes are renowned wetlands known for their rich biodiversity and are popular tourist attractions.

Advertisment

In an order dated January 7, the bench noted that it had received a report from a former Kerala High Court judge, who was the chairman of a state-level monitoring committee, about the "massive killing" of fish in Ashtamudi Lake.

"..the facts disclosed in the said report depict a very serious and concerning condition of Ashtamudi Lake, which is a Ramsar site. Let the chief secretary of Kerala file a response detailing what steps have been taken to protect these important Ramsar sites (Ashtamudi and Vembanad wetlands) from further deterioration and damage as reported," the tribunal said.

It also directed the top state official to submit details of the actions taken regarding industries, local bodies and others who have been discharging effluents and other pollutants into the water bodies.

Advertisment

Noting that the water quality in both water bodies was not of bathing standard, the tribunal posed several questions to the chief secretary.

"What concrete actions have been taken to prevent sewage disposal in the two water bodies through houseboats, panchayats, corporations, industries, flat owners, resorts and others? What are the achievements, as per the action plan, with time-bound activities to be completed?" the tribunal asked.

The tribunal also sought an update on the utilisation of Rs 10 crores, which the NGT had earlier imposed as environmental compensation on the state.

Advertisment

After noting a report about the "continuing pollution" in the lakes, the NGT imposed the fine in March 2023 for the state's "gross failure" in overseeing remedial measures.

"The amount of Rs 10 crores shall be utilised for conservation/restoration measures by preparing an action plan, preferably to be executed within six months. The action plan should adopt an integrated approach and be delineated with a time-bound mitigation plan," the tribunal had said. PTI MNR MNR ARD ARD