'What prevents EC from listing Aadhaar as acceptable document to prove voter’s claim,' asks TN CM

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, citing the Electors Rules, 1960 and what he termed the possibility of exclusion of a huge number of voters in Bihar, on Monday asked whether the Election Commission would factor in practical difficulties while conducting SIR in other states.

Stalin, also the President of the ruling DMK, said the Chief Election Commissioner's press conference on August 17 has led to more questions than providing answers to the issues pointed out by the INDIA bloc.

He asked: "What prevents the ECI from enlisting Aadhaar as one of the acceptable documents to prove a voter’s claim? If “Fair Elections” is truly the aim of the ECI, why can’t it be more transparent and voter-friendly? The other questions he raised include: "How can there be so many deletions of eligible voters when house-to-house enumeration was undertaken? The enrolment of new voters is abnormally low. Were these young voters enumerated? Has any database been compiled to show how many youngsters who turned 18 on the qualifying date were included? The Dravidian party chief said: "The procedure for enquiry and two appeals, along with their timelines as contemplated under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, may exclude a huge number of voters in the forthcoming elections in Bihar. Is the ECI going to address this issue? Will the ECI take these practical difficulties into account while conducting #SIR in other States? "On 17/07/2025, we requested the ECI to delete the names of deceased voters from the rolls by undertaking the exercise contemplated in its 01/05/2025 notification. When will this be done? On August 17, CEC Gynaesh Kumar said the electoral roll revision is aimed at removing all shortcomings in voter lists and it is a matter of grave concern that some parties are spreading misinformation about it and “firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder.” Addressing a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner rejected as baseless the allegations of double voting and "vote theft" and asserted that all stakeholders are working to make Special Intensive Revision (SIR) a success in a transparent manner. PTI VGN VGN ROH