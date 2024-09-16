What Rahul gets from Sikh remarks, meeting with Ilhan Omar during US visit

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Sikh community and his meeting with anti-India US lawmaker Ilhan Omar during his recent US visit put him in trouble back home.

During an event in Virginia, Gandhi posed provocative questions to a Sikh journalist, Bhalinder Virmani, regarding the freedom of Sikhs to wear religious symbols like turbans and Karas in India, and their ability to freely visit Gurudwaras.

Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun welcomed Gandhi’s statement.

Moreover, Gandhi's interaction with Omar, known for her anti-India stance, including her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and statements perceived as supportive of Pakistani intelligence, was also termed as an alignment with sentiments contrary to India's interests.

Visibly annoyed over Gandhi's statements, Virmani asserted that he never encountered any restrictions on wearing religious symbols in India.

He questioned the basis of Gandhi's claims, emphasising his regular, unhindered visits to Gurudwaras.

Gandhi’s comments attracted criticism from within his own party.

Laxman Singh, a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh and brother of Digvijaya Singh, questioned the wisdom behind Gandhi's actions in the US.

Tagging X handles of his party and BJP, Singh wrote in a post in Hindi, “The US visit of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seems to be surrounded by controversies. He has also met anti-India US MP Ilhan Omar. Enough is enough Netaji!!”

The Indian diaspora reacted with a mix of confusion and concern over Gandhi's conduct, questioning his suitability for a leadership role given these recent controversies.

Many argued that such engagements and statements could undermine India's international image and relations.

Gandhi's assertions about the lack of freedom for Sikhs in India have been met with strong rebuttals, with Virmani directly contradicting these claims. The meeting with Omar, given her history, has only escalated the debate over Gandhi's political judgment.

As the fallout from Gandhi's US visit continues, the implications of his actions on his political career and India's diplomatic relations are still unfolding, with the Indian community and political observers keenly watching the developments.