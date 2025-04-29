What steps govt taking to secure BSF jawan's safe return, asks Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday asked the Centre what steps is it taking to secure the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, who inadvertently strayed to the Pakistan side of the border.

Pakistan Rangers apprehended constable Sahu from a farming field along Punjab's Ferozepur on April 23.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said it has been six days since the Border Security Force (BSF) constable was detained by Pakistan Rangers.

"His family is anxiously awaiting answers. What steps is the government taking to secure his safe return," Khera asked in a post on X.

According to BSF officials, the incident occurred when Sahu, who was escorting a group of farmers near the border, stepped away to rest under a tree and unknowingly slipped into the Pakistani territory.

He was posted with the 182nd Battalion of the BSF at the Ferozepur border.

While the Indian and Pakistani border forces held a flag meeting to negotiate Sahu's release, officials said, the family has not received any further updates.

The incident came at a time when relations between the two countries have hit a low in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.