What steps has govt taken to maintain political stability in South Asia, asks Tewari

New Delhi: In the wake of the Bangladesh situation, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said many countries in South Asia have been hit by political instability in the last three-four years and asked the government to specify what steps it has taken to maintain political stability in the region.

Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

Raising the issue of the Bangladesh situation during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Tewari said India has had a special relationship with Bangladesh and played a special role in the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 due to which the geographical map of South Asia changed for a second time after 1947.

"The situation prevailing in Bangladesh is very sensitive and concerning. In January 2024, the Awami League formed the government under Sheikh Hasina for the fourth time in a row and within six months of that, a situation arose that a movement arose due to which Sheikh Hasina had to resign and even leave the country," the former Union minister said.

"I want to bring to notice that not just in Bangladesh, in the last three-four years there are many countries in South Asia that have been hit by political instability, be it Mynmar, Sri Lanka or Maldives. Even in Pakistan, the hold of the military is increasing on the civilian government," Tewari said.

He further said China's intervention in the western Indian Ocean has increased.

"India is the most prominent country in South Asia. If there is instability in South Asia, it directly impacts India in a big way. I want to know from the government when External Affairs Minister will make a statement that what are the steps the government has taken in the last few years to maintain political stability in South Asia?" he said.

If this political instability keeps increasing what are the negative impacts on India, Tewari asked.