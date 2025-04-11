What steps taken to remove encroachments along Ganga? SC asks Centre, Bihar

New Delhi: Expressing concern, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the Bihar government to file status reports on the steps taken to clear illegal constructions on the banks of the Ganges.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan also sought to know the number of existing encroachments as on date, aside from the manner and time period in which the authorities proposed to remove them.

"We would like to know what steps have been taken by the authorities to remove all such encroachments over the banks of the river Ganga," the bench said.

The April 2 order went on, "We direct both the state of Bihar and the Union of India to file an appropriate report so that we can proceed further in the matter."

The court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against a June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.

His counsel, advocate Akash Vashishtha, submitted that large-scale illegal and unauthorised constructions and encroachments comprising housing settlements, brick kilns and other religious structures were coming up on the floodplains of the Ganga.

There are large-scale encroachments all over the banks which requires immediate attention and pointed out that some parts of this river banks are very rich in fresh water dolphins, he added.

The plea contended that the tribunal passed the order without examining the detailed particulars of the violators encroaching the floodplains.

The top court has posted the matter after four weeks.