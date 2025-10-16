What steps taken to remove illegal food stalls from roads: SHRC to TVM corporation

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday asked the municipal corporation about the steps taken to remove illegal food stalls that operate on roadsides in various parts of the state capital and obstruct freedom of movement.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas also sought a response, within three weeks, from the Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief regarding assistance provided to the municipal authorities to remove illegal stalls encroaching on the roads.

He directed the representatives of the corporation's municipal secretary and the District Police Chief to appear before the commission on the next date of hearing on November 6.

The commission's order came in a case registered by it on its own based on a newspaper report.