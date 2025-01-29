What to watch on internet up to one's own discretion: Mohan Bhagwat in Meerut

Meerut, Feb 21 (PTI) RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the onus of what to watch on OTT platforms lies on an individual, as there is plenty of content there, including religious.

"What one chooses to watch depends on one's discretion, and that content on religious and cultural topics is also available on these platforms," Bhagwat said at a programme here.

In May 2025, Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh called for an immediate ban on actor Ajaz Khan's web series 'House Arrest,' alleging that the show promotes "obscenity" and poses a threat to children.

Wagh also appealed to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against mobile applications that host or distribute such content.

"This is not entertainment -- it is a threat to our future," she then said.

In December 2024, the Centre blocked 18 OTT platforms for publishing "obscene and vulgar content," Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan told the Lok Sabha.

In April 2025, the Supreme Court called it an "important concern" and sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking a ban on streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.