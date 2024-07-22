'What was he doing when UPA rejected special status demand?' JD(U) hits back at Lalu

Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) The JD(U) on Monday criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad for seeking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation after the Centre rejected Bihar's demand for a special category status, and sought to know what was he doing when the previous UPA government also dismissed it.

Kumar's key aide Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state's parliamentary affairs minister, told PTI that Bihar can be given a special package or additional financial help by the Center if not a special category status.

"The Center's reply in Lok Sabha today that special category status can't be granted to Bihar, does not mean that JD(U)'s demand has been rejected. Right from the very beginning, we have been asking for special category status or special package or additional financial help from the Center. Bihar is managing its finances on its own but it comes among the poorest states in the country," he said.

"Bihar can be given a special package or additional financial help by the Center if not special category status. And, we are confident that Bihar will soon get a special package," he added.

Chaudhary, who was earlier the finance minister in the Nitish Kumar government and also headed the JD(U)'s state unit, claimed Bihar was the most deserving state for special financial assistance from the Center.

"The economy of Bihar is one of the fastest-growing in India. Bihar has not only grown consistently but also outperformed even the most developed states. We simply need a special package for the overall development of the state," he said.

Criticising Lalu Prasad for seeking the CM's resignation, Chaudhury said the RJD chief does not have the moral right to comment on the issue.

"What was he doing when Bihar's demand was rejected by the UPA government that he was a part of? His statement is uncalled for. The NDA government in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is committed to the overall growth of the state," he said.

The Centre cited an inter-ministerial group report prepared in 2012 to assert in Lok Sabha that a case for granting special category status to Bihar is not made out.

Commenting on it, Prasad said Kumar appeared to have compromised Bihar's aspirations and the trust of its people for the sake of power.

"He had promised to secure special status for Bihar, but now that the Centre has denied it, he should resign," he said. PTI PKD SOM