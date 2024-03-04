What was my crime after all: BJP MP from Churu after LS poll ticket denied

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) BJP MP from Churu Rahul Kaswan has expressed his exasperation after being denied a ticket by the party to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and took to social media to ask, "What was my crime after all?" The BJP has fielded Devendra Jhajharia, who has won gold twice and silver once in the Paralympics, from the seat.

In a post on X, Kaswan said, "What was my crime after all? Was I not honest? Was I not hard-working? Was I not loyal? Was I tainted? Did I leave any stone unturned in getting the work done in Churu Lok Sabha?" "I was at the forefront in the implementation of all schemes of the prime minister. What else was needed? Whenever I asked this question, everyone remained speechless. No one is able to answer this," he said.

Rahul Kaswan's father Ram Singh has been a BJP MP and an MLA from Churu. His mother Kamla Kaswan has been a BJP MLA from Sadulpur.

The BJP on Saturday announced its Lok Sabha poll candidates for 15 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, which include four Union ministers along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The sitting MPs who have been denied nomination to fight the upcoming polls include Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Ranjita Koli (Bharatpur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) and Kanakmal Katara (Banswara).

However, the party is yet to announce candidates for 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI AG NSD NSD