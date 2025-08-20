What we know so far about the person who attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaraya, 41, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, according to preliminary police information. Delhi Police confirmed the incident and said Gupta suffered a head injury; the Union Home Ministry has been informed.

Police said the assault took place during a weekly jan sunwai. The accused allegedly produced some documents and then lunged at the Chief Minister. He is in custody and being questioned. Delhi Police has contacted Gujarat Police for background details and has circulated his Aadhaar particulars for verification. An initial probe suggests a relative of the accused is in jail and he had come seeking help in that matter.

What we know about the accused so far

Name/age: Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaraya, 41.

From: Rajkot, Gujarat.

Custody: Detained at the spot; interrogation underway.

Possible motive: Sought relief for a jailed family member; details under verification.

Verification: Delhi Police is coordinating with Gujarat counterparts; identification documents have been logged.

What eyewitnesses and parties say

An eyewitness said the man suddenly slapped the CM before police overpowered him; the DCP reached the spot and the investigation is on.

Delhi BJP leaders said the attacker grabbed Gupta’s hand, triggering a scuffle in which her head hit the edge of a table. They denied claims of stone-pelting or multiple slaps and said doctors have declared her condition stable.

A BJP spokesperson said there is no confirmed party link for the accused so far, though his statements before the attack hinted at political frustration.

Police said the case is being investigated and further details will be shared after formal questioning and verification.