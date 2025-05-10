What went behind the peace deal between India-Pakistan and what next

New Delhi: In a significant development that has paused the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a ceasefire agreement was confirmed on Saturday, May 10, following intense diplomatic and military maneuvers.

The agreement, brokered under international pressure, particularly from the United States, comes after a series of Indian airstrikes on Pakistani airbases, marking a decisive moment in the recent conflict sparked by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

The breakthrough came at 3:30 PM IST on May 10, when Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart, formally requesting a ceasefire.

According to sources close to the Indian Ministry of Defence, Pakistan assured that it would refrain from further military strikes, a move seen as a diplomatic and military surrender following India’s precise and punishing retaliatory strikes.

“The final strikes were ours, on their airbases, sending a clear message,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity. “Pakistan had no choice but to stand down.”

The Indian government, while agreeing to the ceasefire, has maintained a firm stance on its broader strategic objectives.

What next?

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, announced on April 24, remains in effect, with India refusing to share water data and commencing projects on the three northern rivers Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab allocated to Pakistan under the 1960 treaty.

This decision, a direct response to Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism, underscores India’s intent to use all available levers to pressure Islamabad into compliance.

The United States played a pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire, leveraging its influence over Pakistan through the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The U.S. tied a provisional $1 billion IMF loan release to Pakistan’s immediate acceptance of the ceasefire.

Cceasefire agreement, however, appears to have temporarily assuaged some of these concerns, with the U.S. endorsing India’s new war doctrine: any future terror attack on Indian soil will be treated as an act of war, signaling a paradigm shift in India’s counterterrorism strategy.

For New Delhi, the ceasefire is a strategic victory.