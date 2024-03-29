'What will Pappu Yadav do now?': BJP takes dig as RJD gets Purnea in Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing

Patna, March 29 (PTI) Taking a dig, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said giving the Purnea Lok Sabha seat to the RJD was a "huge setback" for Congress leader Pappu Yadav.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan announced its formula for seat-sharing, with Lalu Prasad's party laying claim to nearly two-thirds of the state's 40 parliamentary constituencies.

"What will Pappu Yadav do now? He merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with the Congress last week hoping to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnea. It's a huge setback for him. He has been left with no options. We are really concerned whether he leaves Purnea or the world as he had said," Sinha, a senior BJP leader, told reporters.

The deputy CM was referring to Yadav's earlier statement: "I may leave the world, but I won't leave Purnea." Yadav, however, has ruled out the possibility of fighting as an Independent candidate.

The RJD will be contesting 26 seats, nine more than it had fought in 2019 when it drew a blank. The Congress has got nine seats, as many as it had contested in the last elections, followed by CPI(ML) Liberation which will be contesting three seats, and CPI and CPI(M) which will be fighting one each.

Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Yes..the seat sharing has already been announced. There is no confusion at all. The matter was under discussion since January." "We are fully prepared and will fight the elections with all our might. I have said time and again that the Lok Sabha results in Bihar will be surprising," he added. PTI PKD SOM