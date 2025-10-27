What work has UP BJP govt done in places whose names it changed, asks Ajay Rai

Varanasi (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the name of Mustafabad village in Lakhimpur Kheri district will be changed to Kabir Dham, state Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday said the BJP government knows only to change place names and does not know how to do work that benefits people.

He also said that no one has faith in elections anymore.

"Tell us what work have you done in the cities whose names you have changed. Lakhimpur Kheri is a major hub for sugarcane growers. Tell us how many sugar mills have you set up there. You changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, tell us how many factories have you set up there. Changing names won't benefit public, people need work," Rai said.

While speaking on the upcoming Bihar elections, the Congress leader said people have lost faith in fair elections.

"The Election Commission is completely a puppet in the hands of the BJP," Rai said, adding that elections used to be held in multiple phases in Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar is scheduled to be held in two phases -- 121 out of the 243 seats will got to polls on November 6 and the remaining 122 seats on November 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

The crucial election will decide the fate of the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Apart from the challenges posed by the opposition bloc comprising the RJD and the Congress, the politically important state this time has a third force in the form of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

Meanwhile, a Special Intensive Review, which Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar repeatedly described as "shuddhikaran" (purification) of the voter list, has already charged up the electoral process in Bihar. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK