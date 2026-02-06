'What wrong have I done,' AIADMK leader asks on his 2021 poll defeat

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar on Friday expressed frustration over his defeat in the 2021 Assembly election and sought to know what wrong he had done to deserve the "punishment".

Addressing a meeting in Royapuram, the Assembly constituency in Chennai, from where he won in 1991, and continuously in the successive Assembly elections held in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016, Jayakumar sought to know the reason for his defeat.

He was trounced by a greenhorn ‘Idream’ R Murthy, fielded by the DMK in the 2021 polls.

Jayakumar, who had served as Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, asked, "What wrong did I do? You made me win in 1991 and also on four consecutive terms but abandoned me in the 2021 elections." He would continue to contest from Royapuram even in the next ten elections to come as Royapuram was his "home" and he would not shift to any other assembly seat, Jayakumar said.

He said he would quit politics if he was proved guilty of any offence. "Neither the AIADMK nor I have indulged in any criminal activities," Jayakumar said. PTI JSP JSP KH