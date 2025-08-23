Whatever development happened for tribals in Northeast, it's because of Congress: Saha

Agartala, Aug 23 (PTI) Tripura Congress president Asish Kumar Saha on Saturday claimed that whatever development work has happened for the tribals in the Northeast, it happened because of his party.

Saha made the statement while paying tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on the occasion of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Day.

The state Congress observes ADC Day on August 23, as on this day in 1984, the Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill was passed in the Parliament, paving the way for the formation of the Tripura Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The tribal council administers two-thirds of the state's geographical area.

"Whatever development has taken place for the tribals in the Northeast, it was because of the Congress. The formation of the ADC is testimony to that. The people who had ruled the state for years did nothing for the welfare of the indigenous people. They used the tribals' emotions for political gain," he said.

Attacking the BJP, Saha said former PM Manmohan Singh had brought a bill to empower the autonomous tribal councils in the Northeastern region.

"It has been 11 years, but the 125th Constitutional (Amendment) Bill has not been cleared yet. We urge the Centre to pass the bill immediately. Congress has always backed the proposal for direct funding of the TTAADC," he said. PTI PS SOM