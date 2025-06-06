Whatever people of Maharashtra wish will happen: Uddhav on Sena (UBT)-MNS tie-up possibility

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said whatever people of Maharashtra wish will happen, amid talks of possibility of an alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.

Talking to reporters here, the former chief minister said there was no confusion in the minds of the workers of both the parties about this.

"Whatever people of Maharashtra wish will happen," Thackeray said.

The Thackeray cousins have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating that they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people) was not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray has said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

On Thursday, MNS leader Amit Thackeray said alliances do not happen by making statements in the media, and asserted that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray should talk to each other for any possibility of a tie-up.

Prior to that, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra, then "we will also take them along". PTI PR NP