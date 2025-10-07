What's happening to govt buildings, some collapsing, others catching fire: Rajasthan HC

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Observing that some are collapsing and others are catching fire, a concerned Rajasthan High Court asked what was happening to government buildings in the state.

The court's remarks came on Monday, hours after a fire in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday night killed six ICU patients. The court was hearing a case related to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar in July in which seven students died.

"What is happening to government buildings? Some are collapsing, others are catching fire," a division bench of Justices Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Ashok Kumar Jain said.

The court also directed the state government to submit a safety roadmap by October 9, especially for school buildings, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Advocate General Rajendra Prasad told the court that students from unsafe school buildings have been shifted to other places and funds sanctioned for repair and reconstruction.