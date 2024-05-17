What's in a nickname: Channi, Bittu, Pappi strike a chord with Punjab voters

Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) They may have made their names in politics but it is their nicknames which really stand out in the high-stake Punjab Lok Sabha polls.

'Channi', 'Bittu', 'Tinu', 'Kaka', 'Pappi', 'Sherry', 'Raja', 'Rinku' and 'Meet' are nicknames of some of the contestants who are in the fray for the June 1 general election in the state.

The diminutives are not only easy to recall but also help coin catchy phrases to connect with people.

Congress candidate Charanjit Singh 'Channi' is contesting from the Jalandhar reserve parliamentary constituency and is pitted against BJP's Sushil Kumar 'Rinku,' AAP's Pawan Kumar 'Tinu' and SAD's Mohinder Singh Kaypee.

One of the schedules of Channi's poll campaign carries the slogan "Jalandhar Shahr, Channi Di Lehar" (Jalandhar city, Channi's wave).

A former Punjab chief minister, Channi had unsuccessfully contested from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh 'Raja' Warring is contesting from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency.

"Tuhada Raja Tuhade Sang" (Your Raja, With you), says a slogan of one of his poll campaigns. Warring is an MLA from Gidderbaha assembly seat in Muktsar district.

Aam Aadmi Party nominee Pawan Kumar 'Tinu' is fighting from the Jalandhar seat. One of his supporters writes in the comment section of Tinu's Facebook post, "Saada Tinu, Jalandhar Da Tinu" (Our Tinu, Jalandhar's Tinu).

The AAP has named local MLA Ashok Parashar 'Pappi' from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency.

His supporters have coined a slogan, "Bittu Te Raja Gappi, Jittuga Sadda Pappi" (BJP's Ravneet Bittu and Congress' Amrinder Singh Raja Warring are braggers, Pappi will win).

Pappi is pitted against Bittu and Warring from Ludhiana.

A minister and AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh 'Meet' Hayer is contesting from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which is considered the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit's stronghold.

Hayer shared in a Facebook post that a 'Meet Anthem' song will soon be released.

One of his followers wrote, "Jittega Meet, Jittega Sangrur" (Meet will win, Sangrur will win).

Three-time MP and BJP nominee Ravneet Singh 'Bittu' is contesting from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. One of his Instagram posts says, "Bittu De Naal, Saara Ludhiana Khushaal" (With Bittu, entire Ludhiana is prosperous). Another Instagram post says, "Saara Ludhiana hi Bittu Da Ghar Hai" (Entire Ludhiana is Bittu's home).

Bittu, a grandson of late chief minister Beant Singh, joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in March.

BJP candidate from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency is Sushil Kumar 'Rinku'. During one of his poll campaigns, it was written on a poster ''Saade Aalla Rinku' (Our own Rinku).

AAP candidate from Ferozepur is Jagdeep Singh 'Kaka' Brar. There is a hashtag on his Facebook-- 'Kaka Brar for Ferozepur'.

AAP nomine Amansher Singh 'Sherry' Kalsi is fighting the poll from the Gurdaspur constituency. PTI CHS VSD VN VN