What's stopping Centre from taking action on Adanis, asks BRS leader Kavitha

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday wondered what is stopping the Centre from acting against the Adani Group over alleged bribes for solar power contracts, while "political opponents face arrests without evidence." Adani Group, however, denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are "baseless" and the conglomerate is "compliant with all laws." The industrialist has been charged by prosecutors in the US for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

In a social media post, Kavitha said political opponents are subject to month-long trials without evidence, while Gautam Adani remains unscathed despite serious and recurring allegations.

"They propagate Akhand Bharat but deliver selective justice. Political opponents are arrested without evidence and put on trial for months, while Mr Gautam Adani walks free despite repeated and grave allegations. What’s stopping the Union Govt from acting?" she asked.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was released in August after spending over five months in Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court granted her bail in connection with corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. PTI GDK SSK SSK KH