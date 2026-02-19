What's value of my humiliation when Rahul Gandhi says he too feels humiliated: Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, who is set to join the BJP, said on Thursday that when he raised the issue of his humiliation in the party with Rahul Gandhi, he was told by him that he too feels humiliated.

Borah, who resigned on Monday in a setback for the Congress ahead of the assembly polls, said he cannot tolerate such humiliation.

"I had told Rahul Gandhi that I am feeling humiliated in the party, and then he said that he was also feeling humiliated. Then what is the value of my humiliation? I cannot tolerate such humiliation as I do not have so much capacity," Borah told PTI-Video, recalling the conversation he had with the senior leader who called him after he resigned.

On state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's allegation that he has taken Rs 50 crore from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to join the BJP, Borah said that if offered the money, he would take it in front of the press.

"My father had a dream of building a stadium, and had reserved 12 bighas of land for the purpose. I, however, could not fulfil his wish even when I was the MLA for two terms. He died in 2019," he said.

"This wish of my father is in my heart, but to build a state-of-the-art stadium, Rs 50 crore will not be enough. But I will accept it and start the work," he added.

Borah is set to join the BJP on February 22.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to the polls in March-April. PTI DG DG SOM