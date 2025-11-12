What's wrong if Siddaramaiah continues as CM, asks Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Asserting that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are working together unitedly, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Wednesday, questioned what's wrong if the incumbent continues as the CM.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was responding to Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's recent statement that Shivakumar can become the CM of the state, after Siddaramaiah completes his five-year term in 2028.

There have been talks about the chief minister change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

"Very happy. What's wrong? The chief minister is there. Let him be. We are not sad. We are working together. We are all united and we continue to be united," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question on Khan's statement.

There have been talks within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change, citing a "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Responding to a question on Siddaramaiah's proposed visit to New Delhi on November 15, Shivakumar said he, too, will be visiting the national capital to participate in a programme of Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

"I'm also going. Kapil Sibal is my lawyer. He has represented me at courts both here and Delhi. He has called me and I'm also going," he added.

Asked if there will be any discussion with the Congress high command on the much awaited Cabinet reshuffle during the Delhi visit, Shivakumar said, it is the chief minister's responsibility.

To a question whether the CM has discussed with him regarding the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle as he is the state president, Shivakumar said, "He (CM) has not yet discussed with him." Stating that he doesn't believe in exit polls, the Deputy CM expressed confidence that 'Mahagatbandhan' comprising Congress and RJD will come to power in Bihar.

"All exit polls haven't come true. I'm a practical politician...I believe in the people of Bihar," he said.

Rejecting speculation that the Bihar poll results would have implications on the state politics, Shivakumar said Karnataka is a leader in development, social change, administrative and financial discipline.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14. PTI KSU KH