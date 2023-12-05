What's wrong in increasing budget for minorities: Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wondered what was wrong in increasing the state budget allocation for minorities.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister also clarified that in his speech during an event organised by a Muslim organisation he had said his government would protect all the communities in the state including Muslims.

"What is wrong with that?" Siddaramaiah sought to know about a query on his statement to increase the annual budget for minorities from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

He accused a section of the media of misquoting him as saying that his government will protect only Muslims.

"All I said in that event was 'including Muslims all communities are given protection in the state'. What should I do if you omit a certain portion of my speech?" Siddaramaiah said.