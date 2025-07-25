What's wrong in meeting Amit Shah? asks AIADMK gen secy

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), Jul 25 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday sought to know from the ruling DMK what fault they found in his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

As far as the DMK was concerned, whatever that party did invariably appeared to be right to it, and what the opposition AIADMK did was "wrong", he said.

"What's wrong in me meeting Amit Shah? He is the Union Home Minister. What was the fault that the DMK has found in this?" he asked responding to a question from a reporter on Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment that Palaniswami knocked at Amit Shah's door while the DMK knocked at people's doors to widen its party base.

"Then, who knocked at the doors of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)? Did not the Chief Minister (M K Stalin) and his Deputy Chief Minister son knock at the Prime Minister's doors?" the former Chief Minister asked.

Earlier, Palaniswami launched his party's people's outreach programme: "lies, spin, and deceit," aiming to "expose" the DMK's performance, especially, its alleged failure to keep up its assurances made in the 2021 Assembly election.

Pamphlets listing out the unfulfilled promises would be distributed to the people, and they would be asked to rate the DMK's performance.

"The DMK claims to have fulfilled 99 per cent of its poll promises. But this is not true. Let the people now judge," Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK members distributed scratch cards listing out the unkept promises of the DMK, including, exempting the state from NEET, reintroduction of the old pension scheme, reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and 4, respectively, per litre, and ensuring five lakh jobs for the youth. The participants were invited to scratch the cards and read out the unmet promises and share their views on the occasion. PTI JSP ROH