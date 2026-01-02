What's wrong in speaking about Palestine: Iltija Mufti on cop action for cricketer's helmet logo

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Friday came out in support of a cricketer in soup for sporting the Palestine flag on his helmet during a tournament, saying there is nothing wrong in talking about the situation there.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry after videos and photos of Kashmiri cricketer Furqan Ul Haq were circulated online, in which he was seen wearing a helmet with the Palestine flag on it.

Asked to comment on the issue, Iltija Mufti said, "We are summoned on everything. Do we not have the freedom to speak freely? If we speak about Palestine, what is wrong with that?" "You see London, Europe or America, protests take place there against how people are slaughtered in Gaza, and an entire generation is being wiped out," the daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti told reporters.

"People are being picked up for anything and everything here, and even VPNs are being banned. So, it is just anything that is being done in the garb of law. There is no rule of law here anymore," she added.

The tournament started on December 29 in Jammu. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association maintained that it has no role, engagement or association with the tournament, as it is a private affair and not recognised by the association.

To a question about the BJP reportedly stating that it will not allow Hamas ideology to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir, Iltija Mufti said the BJP will not be allowed to run its Hindutva ideology in the Union Territory.

"We will not allow Hindutva here. If you force us to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' or 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', we are not going to be forced to do that. Kashmiri students and shawl vendors are being assaulted in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, but we will not allow your Hindutva here," she said.

"What are they doing? Their allies are pulling veils of women," Iltija retorted while referencing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent viral video in which he was seen pulling the naqab off the face of a Muslim woman during a function.

Claiming that a state of "hopelessness" was prevailing among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, she said, "VPN has been banned, we do not have the freedom to speak freely. The elected government is not doing anything; they do not even try to raise their voice." She accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of implementing the BJP's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir. "Why is Omar not talking about Article 370? He only talks about statehood. He is running the BJP's agenda," Iltija added.

To a question about the chief minister announcing there will be no general increase in electricity tariff across the Union territory in the current fiscal, the PDP leader said it does not mean anything as there has been a huge rise in the power tariff over the past few years.

"Tariffs rose 300 per cent in the past four years... There is no electricity, even in areas where metres have been installed. If someone earns Rs 300 or Rs 500 per day, from where would he pay Rs 3,000 monthly?" she posed.

Iltija said the government should have at least provided 200 units of electricity for free -- a promise made by the National Conference in its poll manifesto.

"They had promised that they would not allow the installation of metres. But now, prepaid metres are being installed. Just because your relatives in Gupkar can afford it does not mean ordinary Kashmiris can afford this electricity.

"They have not provided electricity in this Chilla-i-Kalan (Kashmir's harshest 40-day winter period), they have not provided rations to the people. One by one, the NC has broken all its promises," the PDP leader alleged. PTI SSB NSD NSD