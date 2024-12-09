Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Unidentified persons were booked for hacking the Whatsapp account of the wife of an additional director general rank IPS officer and seeking money from those on her contact list, an official said on Monday.

The accused created another account using her name, photo and phone number to carry out the crime, the official added.

"On Friday, the 49-year-old woman realised her Whatsapp account had been hacked. She received a message from one of the contact numbers saved on her mobile phone. The sender asked her to a forward a six-digit code via WhatsApp, which she accidentally sent. She soon received more such codes. She was logged out of her Whatsapp account and attempts to log in again were futile," the official said.

"Her IPS officer husband received a message from her hacked account and then another on his second mobile number in which the sender sought money. The complainant also got calls from some persons on her contact list asking her about the money-seeking message and whether she was facing some kind of problem," the official informed.

Realising her account had been hacked, she approached Byculla police station and lodged a complaint, he said.

A case was registered for cheating, personation using computer device, identity theft and other offences under sections 66(C) and 66(D) of Information Technology Act and sections 318 (4), 319(2), 62 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, the official informed. PTI DC BNM