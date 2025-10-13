Whatsapp-based ticket system launched for Mumbai Metro Line 3

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has launched Whatsapp-based ticketing for commuters of Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the north-western part of the metropolis.

Passengers will have to simply send "Hi" to +91 98730 16836 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to generate QR based Whatsapp tickets instantly through a simple conversational interface, MMRC said in a release issued on Monday.

"The service allows commuters to generate up to six QR tickets in one transaction, supports multiple payment options, and eliminates paper tickets, thereby promoting sustainable mobility. The UPI-based payments will have no additional fee, while minimal charges will be applicable for card transactions," it said.

This initiative is part of MMRC's commitment to offering seamless, efficient, and sustainable travel experiences to Mumbai's citizens, MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide said.

The ticketing service is provided by PeLocal Fintech Pvt Ltd and it does not need any separate application.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Mumbai One mobile application for integrated ticketing of metro, public transport buses, suburban railways in Mumbai's metropolitan region. He had also launched the final phase of the 33.5 kilometre Metro Line 3.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has already implemented this Whatsapp ticketing service on Mumbai Metro Line-2A and 7. It is also in use on the Delhi Metro network. PTI KK BNM