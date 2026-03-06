Wheat procurement at MSP: Farmers to get Rs 40 per quintal bonus, says MP CM

Indore, Mar 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced that farmers will receive a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal during the procurement of wheat at minimum support price (MSP) in the state.

The government has decided to provide the bonus in addition to the MSP of Rs 2,585 per quintal, the CM told reporters here.

"We have decided that along with the MSP of Rs 2,585 per quintal, farmers will also get a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal. Thus, we will procure wheat from farmers at Rs 2,625 per quintal," Yadav said.

The state government has declared 2026 as 'Farmer Welfare Year' and steps are being taken continuously in the interest of farmers, he added.

The CM said the last date for registration of farmers for government wheat procurement has been extended to March 10 from the earlier deadline of March 7.

Yadav said the government will try to provide electricity to farmers for irrigation during the daytime as irrigation at night causes several difficulties for them. PTI HWP LAL BNM