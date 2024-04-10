When a poor man becomes PM, opposition says democracy is under threat: Modi

Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the opposition for saying that the Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term in office and asserted abrogation of Article 370 ensured the statute book was implemented throughout the country.

Modi said even during the Vajpayee government's tenure, it was alleged the Constitution will be changed and the same narrative now shows the "opposition is facing bankruptcy of new ideas".

"When a poor man becomes PM, democracy comes under threat for the opposition. It (opposition) cannot see a poor mother's son growing in stature. But Modi is committed to serve the people of India," he noted.

Addressing a rally at Kanhan town of Nagpur district in support of ruling alliance candidates from Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra, the PM said chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar's soul must be blessing him for nullifying Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kanhan town falls under the Ramtek parliamentary constituency.

The BJP's star campaigner accused the opposition of fooling people by saying that the Constitution would be changed if he gets a third term in office and asked if democracy had not come under threat during Emergency (1975-77).

The PM said the opposition's abuses targeted at him will only help in increasing the BJP-led NDA's Lok Sabha seat tally.

He accused the INDIA bloc of attempting to divide people.

"Their politics will end if people stay united. You have to vote in the name of the country. If the INDIA alliance becomes strong, it will break the country," he said, attacking the opposition grouping which has more than two dozen political parties.

This was Modi's second visit to Vidarbha, where polling will take place in the first phase on April 19, this week. On Monday, he campaigned for BJP nominees of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

"If the Constitution was so important, why wasn't it in force in the entire country till Article 370 was abrogated (in 2019). The opposition resisted the abrogation because it was soft on separatists," he claimed.

Modi said due to the abrogation of Article 370, Dalits and tribals in the Union Territory have now got constitutional rights, while under the Congress rule they were ignored for votebank politics.

The PM alleged the opposition parties were against the country's "virasat" (heritage) and were "vikas virodhi" (anti-development).

"Ambedkar's soul must be blessing Modi after the abrogation of Article 370," he said, touting the landmark step as his government's achievement.

Seeking another term in office to take forward his agenda of development, he told the gathering, "The work I have done in last 10 years is just an appetiser; main course yet to come." "For the next five years, your dream is Modi's sankalp (commitment). Each and every moment of mine is dedicated for your welfare and the country's progress. 24/7 for 2047," he said.

The BJP stalwart said the upcoming elections are not an exercise just to elect MPs but to strengthen India’s foundation for 1,000 years.

"On April 19, you will vote not just elect a candidate, but to strengthen India’s foundation for the next 1,000 years, he said.

He said all pre-poll surveys have predicted a bumper victory for the BJP-led NDA in the April-May polls.

"I want to ask the media houses -- why spend so much money on conducting surveys. I will tell you a formula to save money. When abuses are hurled at Modi in the name of his parents, and when the EVM's credibility is questioned, you must understand what is the result," he said as the gathering responded with slogans of "phir ek baar Modi sarkar and 400 paar" (Modi government once more and this time more than 400 seats for NDA).

He slammed the opposition for boycotting the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, "This time Ram Lalla will celebrate Ram Navami (the festival falls next week) in a grand temple and not in a tent," the PM said.

"Navratri signifies shakti ki upasana, but the INDIA alliance wants to destroy the shakti (power or energy associated with the feminine aspect of the divine). Will you allow them to win even a single seat? Will you not punish them for their sins?" he asked the gathering.

He hit out at the Congress for denying the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to Ambedkar for decades and neglecting Dalits and tribals.

"The Congress kept the SCs, STs backwards... ended Ambedkar's politics and did not give him the Bharat Ratna. It is the NDA government which made a Dalit and a tribal president of India," Modi maintained.

He said there are several OBC ministers in his government and the budget for tribal welfare has increased multiple times.

Beneficiaries of the Centre's welfare schemes cut across caste and religious lines, noted Modi, adding as many as 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years.

"If your intentions are good, results are also good," he said. PTI CLS MR VT RSY