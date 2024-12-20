When bye-elections of Kundarki, Katehari can be won, then any election can be won: UP CM

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that when bye-election of Kundarki and Katehari can be won, then any election can be won.

Advertisment

Adityanath on Friday reviewed the preparations made so far for the Milkipur bye-election with the ministers of the government, party officials, workers and public representatives her, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath also gave the mantra of victory to the party office bearers.

Infusing a dose of enthusiasm, Adityanath said, "When the bye-elections to Kundarki and Katehari can be won, then any election can be won." During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised on booth management and activating the party officials, the UP government said.

Advertisment

Focusing on the voters list, he said that the booth officials should identify the BJP voters and ensure 100 per cent voting of these voters. For this, the process of contact and communication should be continued. PTI NAV MNK MNK