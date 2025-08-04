'When foreign policy becomes...': Congress slams govt after Trump threat

New Delhi: With US President Donald Trump issuing a fresh trade threat against India, the Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government and said that despite "all the hugs, handshakes and high-decibel bromance", the American leader has delivered yet another jolt.

The opposition party said this is what happens when "foreign policy becomes about image-building, not national interest".

The Congress' attack came after Trump on Monday said he will "substantially" raise US tariffs on New Delhi, accusing it of buying massive amounts of Russian oil and selling it for big profits.

Last week, the Trump administration slapped a 25 per cent duty on all Indian goods. The US president also announced a penalty for buying "vast majority" of Russian military equipment and crude oil, but no mention was made in the notification.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So much for Howdy Modi. So much for Namaste Trump. So much for Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar. So much for BJP MPs hailing Narendra Modi as India's trumpcard."

"Despite all the hugs, all the handshakes, all the high-decibel bromance, 'My friend Dolaand' has delivered yet another jolt," he said in a swipe at the government.

"What has come of the much-vaunted front-row seat for our EAM at his inauguration? Or for the PM being one of the first to land at the White House?" Ramesh further asked.

"Tariffs are being slapped. Negotiations are going nowhere. But Asim Munir, the man whose invective was the backdrop for the Pahalgam terror attacks, gets lunch at the White House," the Congress leader said.

This is what happens when foreign policy becomes about image-building, not national interest, Ramesh said.

In a social media post, Trump said, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits."

"They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added.

In its reaction, India said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest and that the implications of the tariffs are being examined.

India's import of crude oil from Russia has risen from 0.2 per cent of total purchases before the Russia-Ukraine war to 35-40 per cent. New Delhi is the largest buyer of Russian oil after China.

On August 1, Trump signed an Executive Order titled 'Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates', raising tariffs for over five dozen countries, including a steep 25 per cent for India.

The executive order, however, did not mention the penalty that Trump had said India will have to pay because of its purchases of Russian military equipment and energy.

Last week, Trump mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said the two countries can take their "dead economies down together", a remark which prompted New Delhi to say that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy.