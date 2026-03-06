When history spun at 78 rpm: Collector preserves rare test records of Tagore, Suchitra Sen

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) In August 1959, iconic Bengali actor Suchitra Sen recorded a song in her own voice at the Gramophone Company office in Kolkata, leaving behind a rare 78 rpm ‘test record’.

After recording the song, 'Bone Noy Aaj Mone Hoy…', the composer and lyricist declared, "Take ok", clearing the test disc for cutting more copies for public release.

Decades earlier, in 1935, Rabindranath Tagore recorded a test disc of his poem ‘Jhulan’ at the same premises.

That recording, featuring the poet’s own voice, was released publicly five years later.

The 78 rpm (revolutions per minute) records are brittle shellac discs produced from 1898 to the late 1950s, rotating at a nominal speed of 78 revolutions per minute. Typically 10 or 12 inches in size, they hold 3–5 minutes of audio per side.

The era of records -- from gramophone discs to cassettes and CDs -- has long given way to the digital age.

Yet collectors continue to preserve these fragile pieces of history.

City-based collector Paramananda Chowdhury is among those who have devoted years to gathering such rare records.

His archive, numbering several hundred discs, includes Sen’s test recording and what he describes as the only test disc of Tagore reciting in his own voice.

Recording history in India dates back to 1902, when some of the earliest discs were cut. Soon after, recordings of legendary singer Gauhar Jaan began circulating widely.

Chowdhury told PTI that before the final version of a song was approved, a test record was usually produced.

"After listening to the test disc, changes were sometimes made in the rendition. If the recording was considered satisfactory, the test itself would be approved and the discs released for commercial use," he said.

His collection includes a 1950 test recording of ‘Ki Ashay Bandhi Khelaghar’, composed and sung by Shyamal Mitra, which was later famously rendered by Kishore Kumar for actor Uttam Kumar on screen.

There is also a 1948 test record of ‘Mor Gaan Gun Gun’ from the film ‘Anjangarh’, sung by Sandhya Mukhopadhyay.

Among other priceless treasures is the 1954 bhajan ‘Barse Bundiya Saawan’ by Lata Mangeshkar, set to tune by Hridaynath Mangeshkar. The collection also includes ‘Durgamgiri Kantar Maru’, recorded just before India’s Independence.

Chowdhury played 10 such rare test records at a meet to commemorate Kolkata’s history at the ‘rajbari’ of zamindar Sabarna Roy Choudhury at Barisha, and intends to play in future events commemorating the country's rich history.

Chowdhury acknowledged the support of fellow collectors and researchers in building his unique archive.

In an era of instant streaming and algorithm-driven playlists, these crackling test records stand as reminders of a time when every note was etched onto shellac -- and history spun at 78 rpms. PTI SUS MNB