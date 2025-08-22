When Lord Swraj Paul hosted lunch for Maharashtra legislators

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) For a group of Maharashtra legislators on a study tour of the United Kingdom in 2008, Lord Swraj Paul was their window to the British Parliament, recalls a former IAS officer who was part of the delegation.

“Lord Swraj Paul was a generous host. He treated the 20-member delegation to lunch in the Palace of Westminster located along the north bank of the River Thames,” Anand Rayate, who served as Commissioner of the State Common Entrance Exam Cell, told PTI.

“It was a memorable experience for us when Lord Paul arranged a live screening of the Prime Minister's Question Time while the delegation was in the British Parliament,” said Rayate, who was Secretary in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman’s office when the study tour took place.

Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits. This is where the PM answers questions from MPs in the House of Commons.

Lord Swraj Paul, who died on Thursday evening in London aged 94, was one of the most well-known NRI entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

“It felt nice to hear Lord Paul recall his Indian roots and connections. It was also fantastic to know of his fondness for Mumbai,” said Rayate, who was one of the two bureaucrats accompanying the 20-member delegation, comprising members from the state assembly and council.

“Every member of the delegation relished Lord Paul’s hospitality,” Rayate said. PTI VT